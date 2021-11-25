Features When does the state of disaster end? As a result of the pandemic, South Africans have lived under a state of disaster for 600 days, and counting. When does it end? B L Premium

When co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma gazetted a further extension to SA’s state of disaster on Saturday, she pushed the country into its 21st month of living under such a rule. By December 15, when the current extension is set to expire, South Africans will have lived under its constraints for about 600 days.

But the government is facing opposition to its seemingly never-ending extensions. The latest extension comes amid a generally low Covid infection and hospitalisation count — even a possible fourth wave is thought to be less of a worry than before. And concerns are rising about the way the state of disaster concentrates power in the executive...