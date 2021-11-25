How Malema handed power to the DA
The ANC has been the big loser in the horse-trading following the local government elections. It could make things difficult for the party come 2024
25 November 2021 - 05:00
The EFF played a surprising hand in a high-stakes political game this week, when it effectively handed power to the DA in key Gauteng metros — a move that’s expected to have far-reaching consequences ahead of the 2024 polls.
By the end of this week, the ANC will pretty much have lost the country’s main economic centres. Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, and eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), all look set to be added to opposition-controlled Cape Town...
