How Pargo changed the face of e-tail in SA Logistics tech firm Pargo has made convenience the name of the online shopping game. It's changed the face of e-tail in SA

Retail and logistics companies in SA have been grappling for years with how to navigate the last mile of delivery into metro and rural areas. Address details can be scant, and access difficult. But hi-tech Pargo has a workaround, and thanks to that the company has entrenched itself in the country’s logistics space.

Pargo is not a courier company; it’s a tech company that works with courier companies to offer last-mile package delivery. In addition to overseeing door-to-door delivery, it has a network of more than 3,000 in-store points that serve as pick-up, return and distribution hubs for online retail...