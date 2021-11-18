Horse-traders’ blues
The EFF won’t work with the ANC. The DA and ActionSA won’t work with the ANC or EFF. The PA won’t work with the DA. And the IFP won’t work with the ANC — except when it will. With 66 hung councils, it’s becoming increasingly complicated to cobble together coalitions in SA’s fractured polity
18 November 2021 - 05:00
Loose, unstructured co-operation between political parties could be on the cards in some key metros and in a number of local councils, as formal coalition talks between SA’s political parties hit major hurdles.
The EFF this week closed the door on supporting any ANC candidate for any position in any municipality across the country. This, after the governing party refused to accede to its onerous demands during gruelling coalition talks after the November 1 local government elections...
