Features IEC lapses have done it no favours The Electoral Commission of SA has drawn strong criticism for its handling of the November 1 elections. Against a backdrop of declining public trust, its lapses will have done it no favours

When Moegammad-Yaseen Salie, 19, went to register to vote for the first time at his local polling station in Cape Town, his mother, Shameemah Salie, was so excited she made a video of the moment. A few weeks later that excitement was dashed when Moegammad-Yaseen went back to vote and officials told him his name was nowhere to be found on the voters roll or on the voter management devices (VMDs) that were being used for the first time in the 2021 local government elections.

It changed Salie’s view of the way the polls were run. She tells the FM: "I have never come across an election that is this bad. And if anyone says this election is free and just, they need to go revisit all the incidents and concerns that have been raised."..