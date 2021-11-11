Features CHRIS ROPER: The graft goes on … SA’s empty register of tender defaulters is indicative of the lack of political will to properly tackle corruption. Sadly, it’s one of many such examples

Some good news! Our government is sometimes not given enough credit for how serious it is about fighting corruption, so you’ll be glad to know that the National Treasury keeps a register of tender defaulters, created under the Prevention & Combating of Corrupt Activities Act of 2004. And the state is prohibited by law from awarding contracts to companies on this register.

Take that, bad guys!..