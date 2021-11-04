Features Local government litigation looms large The failings of SA’s broken municipalities and infighting in city councils are increasingly being aired in court. That may ramp up in the aftermath of the local government elections B L Premium

Local government, as the coal face of service delivery, is the level at which the public most tangibly feels the effects of political decision-making. It’s also a level of government that’s increasingly been the focus of litigation over the years.

Litigation involving municipalities is widespread. Consider, for example, the cases brought by nonprofit business chamber Sakeliga, whose 12,000 members are mostly small-business owners. It alone has launched dozens of legal challenges over municipal failings on their behalf...