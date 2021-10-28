Features Rethinking reforestation in Africa The causes and scale of deforestation in Africa have long divided experts. Now widespread and enormous tree-planting initiatives are doing the same B L Premium

Guinea’s Kissidougou prefecture is a sea of verdant grasslands dotted with towering islands of palm forest. Nestled within these tree islands are thriving human settlements.

Ever since the French occupied the area in the 1890s, Western "experts" assumed that these enclaves were the last remnants of a once-giant forest expanse that had been progressively denuded by generations of reckless Africans...