OBITUARY: Peter Wilhelm: A truly excellent human

Peter Wilhelm was a great journalist and editor, and a novelist in the upper ranks of the premier division. He worked with the legendary George Palmer, the second editor of the FM after John Marvin, and stayed to serve another seven editors, including as senior assistant editor and head of the Cape Town office.

Before entering journalism, Peter undertook an education diploma and was briefly a science teacher at King Edward VII School. Shy and introverted, glum in his white lab coat and thick-lensed spectacles, he was not suited to the boisterousness of a big boys’ school, and he soon fled.

Yet as a mentor to young journalists, he proved brilliant. Peter was not academically trained in the field — he learnt the nuts and bolts as a subeditor. He believed journalism was a craft, to be learnt through apprenticeship to experience — and those who worked with him knew he was a master craftsman.

Journalists who had not been on an ordinary newspaper didn’t realise how fortunate they were at the FM, in that their stories were not simply cut from the bottom to make them fit. Rather, they were reworked to make them more muscular, spare and hard-hitting.

Peter never instructed, never lectured; he simply made changes. The highest accolade was not his praise, but that he had decided not to alter your piece.

In the 1980s and 1990s, when the FM was arguably at the height of its influence in both the political and business worlds, Peter was at the heart of its relentless insistence on excellence — an enduring legacy.

In 1999, in a publication to mark the FM’s 40th anniversary, he referred to the five editors he had worked under as "these doomed men" — an unexpected and enigmatic comment, typical of Peter. Yet he also noted that they had all been capable of acts of personal kindness, not always public.

He himself had experienced such kindness. It is hard to think of two more dissimilar people than Peter and the flamboyant Steve Mulholland. When Peter was incapacitated occasionally by personal problems, Steve was understanding, showed tough love — and kept promoting him. When Steve was appointed MD of SA Associated Newspapers, and so ceased to be FM editor, Peter showed a rare burst of emotion: "The worst thing has happened — Muldoon is gone." (For some reason that was his nickname for Steve. He also enjoyed referring to his house in Saxonwold, the venue of some memorable FM parties, as "Southfork" after JR Ewing’s ranch in Dallas.)

As a writer of fiction, Peter’s intellectual tendency was grimly dystopian; instinctively, though, his prose searched for warmth, love and generosity of spirit. Many of his prize-winning works were set in a future country, more or less SA. Now, in our 2021 landscape of endemic corruption, power cuts, collapsed municipalities, ruined railways and unchecked riots, his "science fiction" of the 1970s and 1980s seems precisely prophetic.

As a journalist, he was sceptical of all ideologies, never politically correct, and had an acute eye for what is now called "fake news". He understood the healing potential of Nelson Mandela, while refusing to regard him as a saint; he loathed the political morality of FW de Klerk, while admiring his personal courage in releasing Mandela from jail.

Peter relished good investigative journalism, but insisted on a proper narrative. His political assessments were always based on facts, judicious and fair — but savage when necessary.

Mischief was never far away. After PW Botha’s disastrous "Rubicon" speech in 1985, Steve asked despairingly if the president was mad. Between them, Steve and Peter concocted the plan of getting a leading psychiatrist to provide a professional analysis of Botha’s unstable performance. Botha was furious, but could do nothing (though his office did phone the FM to check if the psychiatrist was real; he was).

When Peter Bruce was appointed FM editor in January 1997, he recalls, "I knew very little about anyone there. I was in a state of high anxiety." In the second week, his predecessor Nigel Bruce (no relation), who had taken over at rival publication Finance Week, poached four FM subeditors.

So the panicking Peter (Bruce) called Peter (Wilhelm) in Cape Town and told him what had happened.

"‘Yes,’ he said. And for the longest time he said nothing at all, before continuing: ‘It will be fine.’

"And it was fine. More people left and more lessons were learnt, two of which were that Peter was 1) immovable under pressure and 2) very funny. He was a great colleague and when he wasn’t being funny, he could turn a brilliant political leading article around in what seemed just a few minutes. A genius and a truly excellent human."

Peter often appeared inscrutable; he had no appetite or aptitude for small talk, but he was not out of reach. He formed deep and lasting friendships, and even when he was blunt, he was not offensive.

When I told him of my father’s death, he was silent, then said: "I am sorry to hear that. It brings the void closer."

He approved of a comment by the English politician Enoch Powell: "Unhappiness, like grey hairs, is part of life. I am as happy as the human condition allows."

Williams is a contributing editor and former deputy editor of the FM