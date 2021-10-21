Features SA enters the ‘experience economy’ South Africans are ready to mingle, shop and eat out again — but old-style retail models may no longer cut it B L Premium

There’s no denying online shopping has gained huge traction since the onset of the pandemic last March. Yet the desire for a spot of in-store retail therapy after months of lockdown and social distancing is still very much alive. If anything, the pandemic seems to have been a catalyst to lure Covid-weary consumers back to brick-and-mortar spaces.

That’s a key message emerging from last week’s SA Council of Shopping Centres annual conference...