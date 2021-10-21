SA enters the ‘experience economy’
South Africans are ready to mingle, shop and eat out again — but old-style retail models may no longer cut it
21 October 2021 - 05:00
There’s no denying online shopping has gained huge traction since the onset of the pandemic last March. Yet the desire for a spot of in-store retail therapy after months of lockdown and social distancing is still very much alive. If anything, the pandemic seems to have been a catalyst to lure Covid-weary consumers back to brick-and-mortar spaces.
That’s a key message emerging from last week’s SA Council of Shopping Centres annual conference...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now