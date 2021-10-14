SA economy: no time for complacency, growth is all that matters
The external environment is becoming trickier for a vulnerable emerging market like SA, and is increasing the clamour for the government to accelerate reforms to get growth going
14 October 2021 - 05:00
It would be easy to mistake this year’s better-than-expected growth figures, record current account surplus and revenue windfall as evidence that SA has staged a powerful recovery from the pandemic.
In fact, excluding technical base effects and the external support provided by the commodity boom — much of which has been due to China’s quick rebound from the pandemic — SA’s recovery has been weak...
