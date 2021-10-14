Features SA economy: no time for complacency, growth is all that matters The external environment is becoming trickier for a vulnerable emerging market like SA, and is increasing the clamour for the government to accelerate reforms to get growth going B L Premium

It would be easy to mistake this year’s better-than-expected growth figures, record current account surplus and revenue windfall as evidence that SA has staged a powerful recovery from the pandemic.

In fact, excluding technical base effects and the external support provided by the commodity boom — much of which has been due to China’s quick rebound from the pandemic — SA’s recovery has been weak...