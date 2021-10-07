The real tragedy of SA’s jobless youth
The most tragic feature of SA’s youth unemployment crisis is that even though the labour market continues to deteriorate, disadvantaged young people remain positive about their future
07 October 2021 - 05:00
One of the worst places in which to be a young person in SA is Bushbuckridge, on the border of the Kruger National Park. There, only 5% of the youth population is employed.
However, it is also there that Centre for Development & Enterprise (CDE) field workers who are undertaking a new study on SA’s youth unemployment crisis have found a model for running an effective job centre...
