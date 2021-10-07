SA Inc stays home
But younger employees are keen to get back to the office sooner rather than later
07 October 2021 - 05:00
While many corporates across the US, UK and Europe have set September or October as the D-day for ystaff to return to the office — albeit only two to three days a week for some — it seems South Africans are still largely working from home.
Growthpoint Properties, which is SA’s largest landlord and thus regarded as a reliable barometer of the broader real estate market, reports that only about 30% of its office tenants’ staff are back at their desks full time. This slow return to the workplace is a sign of the length and strength of SA’s Covid third wave, says company CEO Estienne de Klerk...
