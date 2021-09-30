Features Lying their way to the top The founder of health-tech company Theranos is now on trial for fraud in the US. Her story has interesting parallels with that of another start-up originator, raised in Durban, who was convicted of this crime B L Premium

Arguably one of the biggest trials to rock Silicon Valley got under way this month, with US prosecutors alleging that Elizabeth Holmes, founder of health-tech company Theranos, "lied and cheated" for fame and money.

But it’s by no means the first such case of suspected fraud in the start-up world...