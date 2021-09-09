Features CHRIS ROPER: The bearer of bad news Kenny Kunene’s revamped news site is an object lesson in how not to do journalism. Its flagrant disregard for the basic tenets of the profession risks eroding public trust in the media

Imagine my surprise. I innocently turn on the Newzroom Afrika 24-hour news television channel, and there’s putative media oligarch, politician of the (very few) people, highly paid wristwatch model and arch ex-criminal Kenny Kunene calling me a "bitter white supremacist".

OK, I didn’t innocently turn the TV on. That would make for a better story, but — and this is an important tip for the staff at Kunene’s recently launched news site — that would be what journalists refer to as "making it up". The truth is more mundane — someone texted me to tell me I was being name-checked in Kunene’s blustering defence of his staff being bust stealing stories from other news sites...