Local cannabis industry bemoans being ‘totally sidelined’
Industry players are disappointed by the lack of details in the government’s cannabis master plan. They have ideas around growing the sector — and making it more inclusive
02 September 2021 - 05:00
Fifty years ago, apartheid cabinet minister Connie Mulder told parliament dagga was an evil that endangered SA’s very existence. Last week, the message from the government was radically different.
Cannabis now represents "a new dawn … a global market that will uphold democratic principles such as human rights and better application of science and research"...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now