Features Local cannabis industry bemoans being 'totally sidelined' Industry players are disappointed by the lack of details in the government's cannabis master plan. They have ideas around growing the sector — and making it more inclusive

Fifty years ago, apartheid cabinet minister Connie Mulder told parliament dagga was an evil that endangered SA’s very existence. Last week, the message from the government was radically different.

Cannabis now represents "a new dawn … a global market that will uphold democratic principles such as human rights and better application of science and research"...