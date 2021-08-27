Features

PODCAST: Michael Jordaan’s plan to shake up SA banking

27 August 2021 - 12:00
Michael Jordaan, CEO of Bank Zero. Picture: Supplied
Michael Jordaan, CEO of Bank Zero. Picture: Supplied

Deep insight into the plumbing of banking and no legacy business model enable the latest challenger bank to offer zero fees and other canny innovations.

Bank Zero co-founder and chairman Michael Jordaan is a strange combination of brilliant geek and humble venture capitalist, which is perhaps why his magic potion of a bank is already so intoxicating to South Africans weary of high bank fees.

He speaks to FM contributor and Stuff editor-in-chief Toby Shapshak about how the bank was conceived and how it plans to shake up banking.

Why Michael Jordaan is betting on Bank Zero

Michael Jordaan is a strange combination of brilliant geek and humble venture capitalist. Which may be why his magic potion of a bank is already so ...
Features
1 week ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Michael Jordaan’s new bank zeroes in on simplicity and small business

Bank Zero’s tech geeks are more comfortable in a bat cave than in a marble-clad head office
Opinion
1 week ago

The rainmaker: Is Michael Jordaan SA’s Steve Jobs?

A successful banker turned venture capitalist, Michael Jordaan is the new breed of SA entrepreneur. Two of his ventures, Bank Zero and Rain, attest ...
Features
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Inside SA’s mining mafia
Features / Cover Story
2.
CHRIS ROPER: Unmasking the IRR’s bogeyman
Features
3.
Behind Biden’s foreign policy folly
Features
4.
Uncertainty as election season opens
Features
5.
SA economy: backed into a corner
Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.