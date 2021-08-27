PODCAST: Michael Jordaan’s plan to shake up SA banking
27 August 2021 - 12:00
Deep insight into the plumbing of banking and no legacy business model enable the latest challenger bank to offer zero fees and other canny innovations.
Bank Zero co-founder and chairman Michael Jordaan is a strange combination of brilliant geek and humble venture capitalist, which is perhaps why his magic potion of a bank is already so intoxicating to South Africans weary of high bank fees.
He speaks to FM contributor and Stuff editor-in-chief Toby Shapshak about how the bank was conceived and how it plans to shake up banking.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.