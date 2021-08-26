Features Uncertainty as election season opens Despite doubt about when the upcoming local government elections will take place, parties’ preparations are well under way. None, however, looks particularly strong going into the poll BL PREMIUM

An election of uncertain outcome lies ahead for SA, with no single political party in a particularly strong position to fight.

Voter turnout is going to be crucial for the ANC and the official opposition DA as they prepare to contest the local government elections — whether these take place in October, as planned, or are postponed as a result of the Covid pandemic...