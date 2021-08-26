Uncertainty as election season opens
Despite doubt about when the upcoming local government elections will take place, parties’ preparations are well under way. None, however, looks particularly strong going into the poll
26 August 2021 - 05:00
An election of uncertain outcome lies ahead for SA, with no single political party in a particularly strong position to fight.
Voter turnout is going to be crucial for the ANC and the official opposition DA as they prepare to contest the local government elections — whether these take place in October, as planned, or are postponed as a result of the Covid pandemic...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now