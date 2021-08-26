Features CHRIS ROPER: Unmasking the IRR’s bogeyman The Institute for Race Relations has latched onto a new bugbear: critical race theory — that punchbag so beloved of the conservative Right in the US

Hot on the shabby heels of its "RACISM is NOT the problem, YOU’RE the problem, buddy" campaign, the whimsically named Institute for Race Relations (IRR) has launched another entry into the annals of SA silliness. This one, called "Educate, don’t indoctrinate", is a "new initiative to combat and expose critical race theory (CRT) indoctrination in SA schools".

As with the IRR’s miraculous "RACISM is NOT the problem" marketing campaign, this one comes with its own little website, where its tiny ideas and big donate button can flourish freely. There’s even a handy video called Critical Race Theory: The New Apartheid Thinking, which is an object lesson both in misinformation and in reducing a crime against humanity to the status of a trite metaphor...