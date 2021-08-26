Biden’s foreign policy folly
Foreign policy is supposed to be US President Joe Biden’s strength. But the rushed and chaotic departure of US troops from Afghanistan represents a major failure
26 August 2021 - 05:00
President Joe Biden faces at least four congressional inquiries into his disastrous handling of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has descended into chaos and precipitated a humanitarian crisis that’s likely to exact a heavy death toll on Afghan civilians.
"I do not know who will help the Afghan people," author Janine di Giovanni, a senior fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, tells the FM. "The US has a moral obligation towards helping the Afghan people, but the political will to assist its allies currently does not exist."..
