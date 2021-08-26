Features Biden’s foreign policy folly Foreign policy is supposed to be US President Joe Biden’s strength. But the rushed and chaotic departure of US troops from Afghanistan represents a major failure BL PREMIUM

President Joe Biden faces at least four congressional inquiries into his disastrous handling of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has descended into chaos and precipitated a humanitarian crisis that’s likely to exact a heavy death toll on Afghan civilians.

"I do not know who will help the Afghan people," author Janine di Giovanni, a senior fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, tells the FM. "The US has a moral obligation towards helping the Afghan people, but the political will to assist its allies currently does not exist."..