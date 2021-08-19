Features Zondo wraps up with a whimper, not a bang The real heroes of SA’s escape from state capture are the whistleblowers, who risked everything to shine a light on the rot. The country’s politicians, in contrast, were very late to the game BL PREMIUM

It was not politicians who rescued SA from the grip of a wily strongman, Jacob Zuma, and his extractive friends the Guptas. It was public servants and civil society who resisted the capture of the state, forcing a more daring approach from the perpetrators that eventually brought the whole system down.

The "resistance" to state capture started in 2010, when government communication & information system CEO Themba Maseko refused to divert the entity’s R600m media budget to Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age...