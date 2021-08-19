Rental property on the rebound?
There are early signs of a recovery for SA’s battered rental housing market
19 August 2021 - 05:00
While housing sales rallied last year on the back of record low interest rates and a pandemic-fuelled search for bigger and better equipped properties, the rental market had no such luck.
In fact, by the fourth quarter, most cities were labouring under a heavy oversupply of houses, flats and clusters to let as droves of tenants bolted out of the market. Many used cheap mortgage finance to buy their first home, while those who suffered salary or job cuts were forced to move back in with family and friends...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now