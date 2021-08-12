The coast is still calling for many South Africans
While many across the globe flock back to cities, locals continue to trek to the coast and countryside
12 August 2021 - 05:00
As economies across the globe start reopening, city dwellers seem to be returning to international capitals following last year’s mass exodus to greener pastures.
New York’s Manhattan resembled a ghost town for much of 2020. Similarly, once bustling high streets in London were left deserted as city slickers opted to sit out the pandemic in more countrified surrounds...
