The case against the instigators
Those behind the July unrest in SA could face charges under the terrorism act. The first such case has already been brought
05 August 2021 - 05:00
Minutes after noon on July 14, a group of looters armed with a forklift breached the walls of an industrial equipment company in Westmead, Durban. Taking their time, they spray-painted "Ramaphosa" in red on one wall and "Zuma", in white, on another, says the owner. A sheep was slaughtered and roasted before they made off with everything from tools and compressors to fridges and fans.
Days later, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that SA’s democracy was under threat. The week of violence, he said, was part of an attempted insurrection...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now