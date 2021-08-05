Surprise twist in Jon Qwelane freedom of speech case
The Constitutional Court’s decision on the Jon Qwelane matter has ended a 13-year legal battle — and has laid the foundation for a more solid definition of hate speech legislation in SA
05 August 2021 - 05:00
The late Jon Qwelane, who suggested that homosexual sex could lead to bestiality, is not a person one wants to credit as having fought an important battle for freedom of speech.
But even people who say "abhorrent" things can be "partially" right — which is what the Constitutional Court this week found Qwelane to have been, for his argument that hurtful speech is not hate speech...
