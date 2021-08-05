Features Is it RIP for the RET brigade? Last month’s failed insurrection showed up the ANC’s RET faction for the moral vacuum that it is. That could turn out to be the final nail in its coffin BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s radical economic transformation (RET) faction may have taken its last destructive breaths in the failed insurrection that cost the country billions and led to the deaths of 337 people.

The faction, which set itself up around former president Jacob Zuma and his proxy in the upper echelons of the ANC, secretary-general Ace Magashule, has been reduced to a few loyalists running for cover in the aftermath of the unrest...