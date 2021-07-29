Features

New routes to second passports

Cheaper residency-linked investment opportunities are opening to South Africans, among them a scheme for those looking to relocate to Italy

29 July 2021 - 05:00 Joan Muller

While global travel remains off the cards for many, an increasing number of countries are creating schemes to lure foreign investors back to their shores to help restore Covid-hit economies.

The rise of the digital nomad and work-from-anywhere trends have further supported the introduction of "golden visa" or "residency-by-investment" programmes. Such initiatives — residency offered in return for a fixed investment, typically in property — often lead to the acquisition of a second passport...

