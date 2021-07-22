Features Randall Carolissen: Man on a mission Johannesburg Business School needs ‘repurposing’, says Randall Carolissen BL PREMIUM

If the Johannesburg Business School doesn’t become an elite school in double-quick time, it won’t be for lack of intent by Randall Carolissen.

Under founding director Lyall White, the four-year-old school, part of the University of Johannesburg (UJ), sought to differentiate itself from established institutions by focusing on entrepreneurial development, particularly for black businesspeople...