How Covid is recalibrating business schools
Technological change, fuelled by Covid, is transforming business education. Not everyone likes the way it’s going
22 July 2021 - 05:00
Life, says Kumeshnee West, is like a bag of liquorice allsorts. You don’t necessarily like the bitter liquorice on its own but, mixed with sweet candy, it’s irresistible. "You can’t have one without the other," she says. "They belong together."
West, head of executive education at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (GSB), is talking in particular about the impact on SA business schools of 16 months of Covid lockdown...
