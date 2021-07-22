Features Education: the never-ending journey Business schools must meet demand for lifelong learning if they are to continue to be relevant BL PREMIUM

It may be an unfamiliar concept in a country where millions of people have little or no formal education, but lifelong learning holds the key to the future for many South Africans. Business schools are trying to tap into this continuous updating of skills and knowledge, which is necessary to develop the SA economy.

Research shows that nearly half the population lacks the skills required for the current economy. They are not qualified for the jobs they already hold, and in an age of automation and artificial intelligence, that will only get worse. Many of the jobs that exist today won’t be around in five or 10 years. And many of those that are, will require different skills...