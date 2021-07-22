Features Da Vinci Institute: where Nelson meets Leonardo HB Klopper, executive dean for research and institutional partnerships at the Da Vinci Institute: School of Business Leadership says it ‘looks at things through different lenses’ BL PREMIUM

It’s some ambition, to create an educational institution bringing together the principles of Nelson Mandela and Leonardo da Vinci. One was a 20th and 21st century statesman; the other, born in 1452, was a master innovator and theorist who found fame as a painter, draughtsman, engineer, scientist, sculptor and architect.

But the Da Vinci Institute: School of Business Leadership, which takes part in the FM’s executive education market research for the first time in 2021, is not short on vision...