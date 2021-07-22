Features Business schools: new guard steers a fresh course A slew of new leaders must navigate uncharted business education waters BL PREMIUM

There’s a changing of the guard at the top of the SA business school community. Six schools have installed new deans or directors in recent months. Another is still looking, after more than a year of fruitless effort. Two more are losing long-serving leaders.

Even when appointments are made, succession is not always easy. Briton Mark Smith, who became director of Stellenbosch University Business School in November, is still in France, where he worked previously, waiting for the department of home affairs to approve his work visa...