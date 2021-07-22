Features Are SA schools truly African? New accreditation body doesn’t want Western clones BL PREMIUM

It may boast the greatest business education depth in Africa, but SA will get no favours from the body created to drive up standards in business schools across the continent. Indeed, the Association of African Business Schools (AABS) says some top SA schools might not meet its accreditation criteria because they aren’t "African" enough.

Of 12 African schools accredited by the international Association of MBAs, eight are from SA. Local schools account for two of the three accredited by the European Foundation for Management Development, and three of seven by the US Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business...