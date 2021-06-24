Features Cyril flicks the switch on economic reform Ramaphosa’s surprise decision to raise the cap on self-generated energy could have a huge economic impact on its own. But if it gets the ball rolling on other stalled reforms, it could be a defining moment BL PREMIUM

Business is enthused by the recent shift on energy reform. Not only is the lifting of the cap on self-generation from 10MW to 100MW deemed the most economically effective of the reforms on SA’s agenda, such a bold move was also wholly unexpected and required President Cyril Ramaphosa to expend rare political capital.

When taken together with the announcement that the private sector has been granted a majority stake in SAA, it suggests an underlying shift in government thinking about allowing the private sector to play a greater role in the key network sectors...