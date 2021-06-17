Features Last chance saloon for SA’s special economic zones Critics are enthused that the government wants to allow greater private sector participation in running its special economic zones, but say a deeper strategic rethink of the entire programme is needed BL PREMIUM

The government is considering freeing up its special economic zones (SEZ) programme to encourage greater private sector participation. It’s not a moment too soon, according to critics, who say the programme has overburdened the fiscus and has underdelivered, especially in terms of job creation.

According to the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC), about 145 firms have invested about R20bn across SA’s 11 SEZs, creating 15,301 direct jobs. The government has spent another R20bn in building world-class SEZ infrastructure over the past 20 years, which makes the programme extremely expensive in terms of the number of jobs created...