SA’s agonisingly slow pace of reform
The credibility of the government’s reform programme is in jeopardy as the country waits to see decisive changes in the way it manages the economy
10 June 2021 - 05:00
Organised business is gnashing its teeth over the slow pace of structural reform needed to increase SA’s economic competitiveness and ignite a recovery, given the desperate need to raise the growth rate to create jobs and stave off a fiscal crisis.
Despite a few recent wins by Operation Vulindlela (a joint task team of presidency and National Treasury officials), there has been little progress on the immediate actions urged by Business for SA in the economic plan it presented to the government a year ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now