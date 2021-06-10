Features SA’s agonisingly slow pace of reform The credibility of the government’s reform programme is in jeopardy as the country waits to see decisive changes in the way it manages the economy BL PREMIUM

Organised business is gnashing its teeth over the slow pace of structural reform needed to increase SA’s economic competitiveness and ignite a recovery, given the desperate need to raise the growth rate to create jobs and stave off a fiscal crisis.

Despite a few recent wins by Operation Vulindlela (a joint task team of presidency and National Treasury officials), there has been little progress on the immediate actions urged by Business for SA in the economic plan it presented to the government a year ago...