Zero to R3.7bn in 20 years: the WeBuyCars story
From humble beginnings, second-hand car dealer WeBuyCars today sells 8,000 vehicles a month, has eight warehouses across SA and employs 1,200 people. And it still sees plenty of room for growth
03 June 2021 - 05:00
Second-hand car salesmen have long had dubious reputations — but WeBuyCars’ Faan van der Walt goes a long way towards shattering that image. The executive director of one of SA’s biggest secondhand car businesses, he’s a former teacher who on weekends gives Sunday school classes.
Van der Walt’s love of cars goes back a long time: it was his father who taught him how to fix vehicles, working with him on the family cars. So by the time he founded WeBuyCars in 2001, he’d spent a fair number of years repairing dilapidated rides...
