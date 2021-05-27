Features Why ‘going local’ isn’t all it’s cracked up to be Devastated by the pandemic, the manufacturing sector is understandably eager to clutch at the straws the government’s localisation drive offers — but it could do harm if pursued in a hasty, prescriptive way BL PREMIUM

Localisation — including the requirement that firms substitute 20% of imports with locally made goods within five years — has been adopted as a central cog in the government’s efforts to spur an economic recovery.

The plan, which is being driven by department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) minister Ebrahim Patel, has been embraced enthusiastically by business on the basis that it could stimulate domestic demand by R200bn a year...