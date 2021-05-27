Signs of recovery for SA Inc
The equity markets are offering some much-needed succour after Covid trauma
27 May 2021 - 07:00
What it means: The commodities boom and state infrastructure plan provide a solid foundation for recovery
After a wretched period of Covid-induced havoc in the economy, the commodities boom and a successful rollout of the government’s infrastructure plans could form twin planks for a strong foundation for SA’s recovery, say institutional stockbrokers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now