Features Madagascar on the brink A perfect storm of drought, deforestation, Covid and banditry is pushing southern parts of Madagascar to the brink of disaster

The remote and barely accessible southern tip of Madagascar, Africa’s largest island nation, is teetering on the brink of famine as the worst drought in 30 years collides with crop-swallowing sand storms, Covid travel restrictions on aid-givers, and hunger-driven banditry.

International emergency medical agency Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warns that recent figures from Madagascar’s nutrition surveillance system, UN agencies and similar organisations operating in the region suggest 774,000 children in the southern region of the country are "acutely malnourished". Of those, 12,000 have severe malnutrition — "an increase of 80% compared to the last quarter of 2020"...