A big win for small pharmacies
For years, medical aids have forced patients to use ‘designated service providers’. But when a group of independent pharmacies wanted to change this, it faced a dozy regulator asleep at the wheel
13 May 2021 - 05:00
It has taken a group of independent pharmacists eight years of unrelenting persistence to force the medical aid regulator to do its job — and stop medical aids from charging patients "excessive" penalties for using the pharmacies of their choice.
Until now, medical aid members were often forced to pay an extortionate fee if they wanted to use a different provider — including doctors, dentists and pharmacies — instead of the "designated service provider" (DSP) preferred by the medical aid...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now