Why SA isn’t making its own vaccines

Later-generation vaccines were a quantum leap in complexity. Examples are:

Viral vectors — where an inactivated virus is used as a carrier to prime the immune system to respond to another virus. J&J and AstraZeneca’s Covid jabs work like this.

Recombinant nanoparticle vaccines — where spike proteins are attached to the surface of a very small particle, called a nanoparticle, which is combined with a substance which creates longer-lasting immunity. Novavax’s Covid vaccine works like this.

mRNA technology — mRNA vaccines use pieces of man-made genetic material called mRNA to instruct the body to produce proteins that can fight a particular virus. Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid vaccines use this technology.

"We essentially missed the boat in terms of adapting to new technology," says Makhoana.

Biovac was conceived towards the end of apartheid, when investing in biotechnology was not a government priority. "The vaccine game is difficult, it’s expensive, and if you don’t do the upkeep, the facilities go south," he says.

Medical regulations had also become more stringent by then, Schoub says, and the imported vaccines available at the time were cheap, so it wasn’t worthwhile for SA to invest in expensive and sophisticated technology. "It just became more cost-effective to import those vaccines," he says.

The latter-day geopolitics swirling around Covid vaccine production, allocation and distribution — and the related inequities — were also not an issue 20 years ago, Schoub says.

"In those days vaccines were not a strategic commodity. It was a straightforward thing. Things only became complicated more recently."

Why can’t we produce jabs from scratch then?

"The part we are not yet doing is what is called API — the active pharmaceutical ingredient — the real raw material," says Makhoana.

These ingredients are the active substances in any diagnostic test, treatment or vaccine that make it work. They are made using specialised biotechnology — like cell cultures extracted from plants or animals, or chemically synthesised, for example — under stringent safety standards and laboratory controls. "No one in the country has that capability at the moment," Makhoana says. "Biovac has the know-how but on a small scale for particular vaccines — but nobody has it on an industrial scale."

This includes Aspen — which until now has largely stuck to "formulation" (compounding ingredients and filling vials or syringes), inspecting, packaging and labelling vaccines.

"When you’re looking to manufacture vaccines, which are biologic products, that’s very different to making a tablet or a capsule," says Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen’s senior executive for strategy.

Getting to an industrial stage isn’t just a matter of building a bigger factory or buying more machinery either, he says.

"These are live organisms you’re introducing into the body, so they have very different, stricter sterility and quality requirements to oral-solid products," Nicolaou says.

The constraints, he explains, are in technology, machinery and skills.

"When you start manufacturing a vaccine, you’re taking the antigen, or the API, compounding that under sterile conditions, and you then have to fill [vials or ampoules or prefilled syringes]. Filling technology and the robotics around that are really expensive technologies," he says.

Aspen’s new sterile facility in Gqeberha, for instance, cost R3.4bn – exceeding the amount that the entire SA pharmaceutical industry invested in the past decade, Nicolaou says.

And SA has a skills gap too. "You might have pharmacy schools in all the health faculties, but if you don’t have the exposure to these advanced technologies, you’re not going to keep people with these skills in the country."

Where are we now?

In the late 1990s, SA’s new democratic government decided to revive vaccine production, built along public-private partnership (PPP) principles.

The result was the establishment of Biovac in 2003, in which the government had a 47.5% stake, with private health-care companies owning the rest.

Biovac had a mandate to produce routine childhood vaccines to support the country’s expanded programme of immunisation.

The formal PPP ended in June 2020, which means Biovac now needs to tender for government contracts alongside other providers.

Fast-forwarding to 2021, Biovac has developed the capacity to do everything from vaccine formulation (blending primary ingredients) to fill and finish and inspection.

But, over the past two decades, the company hasn’t expanded enough to create vaccines from scratch (other than Hexaxim and Prevnar13), or to meet the scale of SA’s needs for even the fill and finish of imported vaccines.

There is hope that this may change, though. The drug company ImmunityBio has selected Biovac as a manufacturing partner for its Covid vaccine candidate, hAd5 T-cell, should its clinical trials now under way in the US and Khayelitsha prove successful.

Makhoana says Biovac, at a push, could manufacture a maximum of 30-million doses of vaccines per year using multidose vials ("manufacturing" here refers to any form of vaccine production — fill and finish, formulation or producing jabs from scratch).