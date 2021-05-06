‘Send kids back to school’
The government is ‘considering’ a request for children to return to school full time, rather than every second day. They need to do it quickly — or the sharp gap between private and public schools will only grow
06 May 2021 - 05:00
About 70% of SA’s children have missed the equivalent of a year of school education, with the department of education warning that at this point, catching up on all they missed will be impossible.
As it stands, many of the 9,6-million children in large classes at no-fee public schools attend school every alternate day to allow for social distancing and space between their desks. (At some wealthier fee-paying public schools, learners are back to a full five days per week programme.)..
