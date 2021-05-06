Features How Covid left the arts financially on its knees For the music and events industry, survival is taking many post-pandemic forms BL PREMIUM

In 2021, if you look at your favourite SA musician’s Instagram page, you might see things you didn’t expect. Instead of hot parties, adoring crowds or a new fashion line, you may see a "Work needed" sign instead.

One year without live music and little support from the government has left numerous SA musicians and artists financially on their knees...