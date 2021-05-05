Features

READ IN FULL: Ace Magashule’s suspension letter

05 May 2021 - 16:28 Natasha Marrian
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. PICTURE: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. PICTURE: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule been issued with a suspension letter, effectively barring him from party activities for the duration of his corruption trial. 

The ANC's national working committee meeting on Monday agreed that suspension letters should be issued to all those who face formal charges for corruption or any other serious charge.

Magashule, an elected official, is arguably in the second most powerful position in the party and is facing charges of corruption, theft and fraud related to a multimillion rand asbestos tender dating back to his tenure as Free State premier. 

The letter was issued and signed by his deputy, Jessie Duarte, and the move sets in motion a steep fight by Magashule and his loyalists for his reinstatement to the key post. 

The secretary-general is a powerful official who controls the day to day running of the party and has a significant role to play in elective conferences at all levels of the organisation — from branch general meetings to national conference. It is an unwritten rule in the ANC that it is nearly impossible to win a national conference without the backing of  the secretary-general. 

Neutralising Magashule by suspending him takes him out of the running to influence branch general meetings, regional and provincial conferences in the run-up to the ANC's national conference set to take place in December next year. In the short term, it also removes him from the driving seat in preparations for the ANC's upcoming midterm policy review meeting, the national general council. 

It is a significant step for President Cyril Ramaphosa's reform project, indicating that no party member — irrespective of the position they hold — would escape sanction for bringing the party into disrepute and is an important move in the party's uphill battle against corruption. 

Magashule and his backers are likely to challenge his suspension. He could not be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon. 

Read the full suspension letter below.

Ace Magashule's suspension letter by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

NIC BORAIN and LAURENT BALT: A cornered RET

It is now all about fighting to avoid punishment for individual members while desperately beating drums to distract attention
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Bell Pottinger 2.0: inside Ace’s fightback campaign

The ANC secretary-general is running out of time to shore up a power base before he’s forced to step down from his position. His RET faction is, it ...
Features
2 weeks ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC has terminal symptoms

That despicable individuals still have influence shows in whose interests the party governs
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Uncaptured: The story of Nenegate whistle-blower ...
Features / Cover Story
2.
The long shadow of state capture
Features
3.
Karpowership drops anchor in SA
Features
4.
Back to the office, anyone?
Features
5.
People power: Senzo Mchunu’s ‘third way’ on wage ...
Features

Related Articles

Ramaphosa gets nod from ANC top six to oust Ace Magashule

National

ANC national working committee to follow top six with letters to Ace & Co

National

CAROL PATON: ANC deployment at heart of its failure to govern SA

Opinion / Columnists

JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma hits peak victim-leader

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Ace’s damp squib

Opinion / Editorials

PETER BRUCE: Everything but Ramaphosa’s hold on power is falling apart

Opinion / Columnists

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC deck stacked against Ace

Features

NATASHA MARRIAN: How Ramaphosa outplayed Ace — and why it matters

Opinion / State of play

NIC BORAIN: ANC finally discards the Ace

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.