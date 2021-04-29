Features People power: Senzo Mchunu’s ‘third way’ on wage dispute What to do when one party to a deadlocked wage negotiation can’t move, and the other doesn’t want to? Bring in an interested party as mediator, says public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu BL PREMIUM

Has public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu found a way to gain the upper hand in the government’s intractable battle with public sector unions?

Mchunu’s latest move, after wage talks with unions deadlocked on Friday, is certainly unprecedented and rather creative...