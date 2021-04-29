LISA VETTEN: Geographies of violence

Even accounting for a possible recording error (see the table note), Diepsloot, in Gauteng, has witnessed a significant increase in rapes over the years. Given the percentage increase, it should, along with Lusikisiki (Eastern Cape) and Delft (Western Cape), be a top priority for intervention.

Taken together, the tables make it clear that rape is not a static phenomenon. The extent of its perpetration changes over time and in both directions (increasing and decreasing). Comparing the two could help broaden our understanding of what makes rape more or less possible, and thus what could be done to limit the conditions for violence.

This is key to deepening and enriching interventions to prevent rape that, for the most part, focus on behavioural change to undo destructive gendered norms. But because they are applied generally, rather than in ways that respond to the particular conditions of specific places, they, too, may be missing the mark.

Again, Diepsloot is a case in point. The Sonke Gender Justice’s Community Health Action & Norms for Gender Equity (Change) programme showed some promise in changing men’s attitudes and reducing women’s experiences of domestic violence in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga. But it demonstrated few benefits when repeated in Diepsloot in 2016/2017.

Researchers found no real difference in the behaviour of men who had been through the programme and those who hadn’t. In fact, while the least violent men in the programme seemed to reduce some of their violence, some of the most violent increased their use of violence.

This disconcerting finding could be explained by challenges to the implementation of Change in Diepsloot that were nonexistent in Bushbuckridge. But the more important explanation may be the very different context. Located at the nexus of urban poverty and multiple forms of deprivation, Diepsloot is marked by poor infrastructure, housing instability and a significant degree of informal housing, as well as high levels of crime and violence generally. Food insecurity — a euphemism for going hungry and thus a marker of poverty — featured prominently among men who used violence, especially towards their female partners.

Many of these social conditions can be found in Delft, which also suffers gang violence. Lusikisiki may well share elements of this context too, but as a small town serving a number of rural villages, it has its own particularities.

Gendered norms are therefore not independent of the social conditions they are shaped in. And because they interact in complex ways that have not been well understood, behaviour change programmes will be insufficient under these circumstances.

In the final analysis, identifying a particular place as a hotspot for rape doesn’t automatically explain why more violence occurs there. But it does encourage us to start asking the right questions about the relationships between rape, time and place. And in those questions may lie the answers that enable us to reshape our geographies of violence.

*Vetten is a research and project consultant at the University of Johannesburg, where she works on the ‘Gendered Violence and Urban Transformation in India and SA’ study. This article was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism