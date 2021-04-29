Features Karpowership drops anchor in SA Should all regulatory approvals be met, the deal to have three power barges feed electricity into the national grid looks set to go ahead. But questions remain around costs — and the lengthy lock-in BL PREMIUM

"Build it and they will come." It’s not just divine direction in the story of Noah’s Ark; it’s also an investment mantra that has seen many business ventures crash and burn.

But for some, like Karpowership, it’s been extraordinarily successful. The Turkish emergency power barge provider has won bids for three projects to supply power to SA...