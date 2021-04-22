Features Mungo: Weaving a way of life Plettenberg Bay textile mill Mungo is all about keeping things slow and sustainable. It's a philosophy that permeates all aspects of the business, as MD Dax Holding tells the FM BL PREMIUM

The annual Mungo sale has become the stuff of legend. Each year, the Plettenberg Bay-based textile mill marks down a number of its high-end items — table and bed linen, and its signature flat-weave towels, among others — for a limited period.

The deals are so good, the sale has generated a fair bit of hysteria. At last year’s (pre-pandemic) event, for example, two women ran into the Plettenberg Bay store, jumped onto a table and screamed: "This is our table."..