Mungo: Weaving a way of life
Plettenberg Bay textile mill Mungo is all about keeping things slow and sustainable. It's a philosophy that permeates all aspects of the business, as MD Dax Holding tells the FM
22 April 2021 - 05:00
The annual Mungo sale has become the stuff of legend. Each year, the Plettenberg Bay-based textile mill marks down a number of its high-end items — table and bed linen, and its signature flat-weave towels, among others — for a limited period.
The deals are so good, the sale has generated a fair bit of hysteria. At last year’s (pre-pandemic) event, for example, two women ran into the Plettenberg Bay store, jumped onto a table and screamed: "This is our table."..
