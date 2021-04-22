Features Is Mogoeng missing in action? As the judiciary comes under unprecedented political attack, and concerns are raised about governance at the institution, the chief justice seems strangely silent BL PREMIUM

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s remaining months in office may be the most crucial in terms of shaping his legacy, given unprecedented political attacks on the judiciary in recent weeks and criticism of its governance.

The past year has been a trying one for the chief justice, whose term ends in September. The judiciary he heads is under fire, and he’s faced personal censure (for courting political controversy with comments about Israel) and criticism (for comments about Covid vaccines and the devil)...